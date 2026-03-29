Perfetti breaks tie in 3rd, Jets cool off Avalanche

Winnipeg is three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“That was a gutsy team effort. That was everybody blocking shots, getting their noses in there, into the battles,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “That’s a heck of a hockey team over there. We tried to really do a job of taking away the rush game, that offensive-attack game that they have. There were times where we got stuck in our end, but it was that bend-don't-break mentality. But more than anything, I just, I thought that everybody found a way to play a little part in it.

“We looked at the scoreboard and we got some help around the League. That’s what we need, but you’ve got to win to gain ground. We did that. Now all of our focus zeroes in on Chicago (on Tuesday). It can’t be one of those ones where you have a great game here and then you take a big step back.”

Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche (48-14-10), who were 4-0-1 in their previous five. Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.

Colorado is first in the Central Division, seven points ahead of the Dallas Stars.

“Tight-checking hockey game, I think. They're playing for their lives right now, so expected them to come out hard and be desperate,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “I thought for us tonight, it was just more about us not getting to our game frequently enough. We did at times, and then we'd have periods where we just couldn't get to our forecheck, and even if we did, we didn't really create too many scoring chances off of it.”

The teams split a home-and-home set, with the Avalanche winning 3-2 on Thursday.

Perfetti made it 3-2 at 14:49. He scored from the left hash marks with a downward tip of Jacob Bryson’s shot, sending a bouncing puck past Blackwood. Colorado challenged the play for goaltender interference on Jonathan Toews, but the call on the ice was upheld.

“I thought it was probably going to be their decision,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I challenged it because (of the) timing of it. We had one goal the whole game 5-on-5, right, and it's hard to create offense. And if they go up 3-2, you’ve got a couple shifts and then you're pulling the goalie. So if you can try to erase it off the board, I thought it's worth a shot. It's close enough, and if we don't, we just need another kill.”

Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period, deflecting Josh Morrissey’s point shot down and past the blocker from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

“It’s huge. Every game’s huge,” Vilardi said. “We need to win every game just to keep afloat right now, to try and stay tied and then make up ground. … This is a huge win, coming in to play the best team in the NHL right now and winning. I’m not undermining that. It’s a good win for us.

“I don’t want to be sitting here a month from now not playing hockey. That would (stink). So that’s our thoughts and my thoughts right now.”