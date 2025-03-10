New Hurricanes Jankowski, Stankoven shine in win against Jets

Forward traded from Predators scores 2, center acquired in Rantanen deal has goal for Carolina

Jets at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven combined for three goals in their first games for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Carolina acquired Jankowski, who scored twice, from the Nashville Predators for a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Hurricanes acquired Stankoven from the Dallas Stars on Friday for Mikko Rantanen, along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2026 draft, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (38-22-4), who have won four in a row. Defenseman Scott Morrow earned his first NHL point in his fifth NHL game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (44-17-4), who had won two in a row.

The Hurricanes made it 1-0 at 18:05 of the first period. Jankowski took Morrow’s stretch pass and cut into the right face-off circle for a snap shot over Hellebuyck’s glove.

Jankowski scored again to make it 2-0 at 5:21 of the second period. After Jack Roslovic’s centering pass deflected off Jankowski’s skate and hit the right post, the forward poked in the loose puck in the crease.

Stankoven tipped Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot with the shaft of his stick on the power play for a 3-0 lead at 2:34 of the third period.

Alex Iafallo scored from a sharp angle with the extra attacker to cut the lead to 3-1 at 17:14.

Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal at 17:58 to make it 4-1.

Adam Lowery scored after a errant clearing pass by Andersen to make it 4-2 at 19:08.

