Terry's late goal lifts Ducks to comeback win against Jets

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Radko Gudas had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves for the Ducks (12-14-4), who rallied from a 2-1 deficit with five minutes left.

Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored, Kyle Connor had two assists and Eric Comrie made 28 saves for the Jets (23-10-1), who were coming off a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the second period when Vatrano scored on a tip-in off a slap shot from the point by Gudas.

The Jets didn't record their first shot on goal until 11:28 of the first period and didn't get their first shot of the second period until 9:49, but Winnipeg went on its second power play 26 seconds later when Ross Johnston was penalized for roughing Nino Niederreiter.

The Jets scored nine seconds into the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers made a one-touch centering pass to Vilardi at the top of the crease. The puck hit Vilardi's skate before he swiped it into the net to tie it 1-1 at 10:24.

The Jets took their first lead of the game, 2-1, at 4:13 of the third period.

Connor carried the puck through all three zones before pulling up above the right circle and sliding a pass to Scheifele, who scored on a one-timer from the left circle.

Vatrano scored on a slap shot through traffic to tie it 2-2 at 15:14.