Terry's late goal lifts Ducks to comeback win against Jets

Scores winner with 26 seconds left, Vatrano has 3 points for Anaheim

Jets at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry scored off a turnover with 26 seconds left to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Radko Gudas had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves for the Ducks (12-14-4), who rallied from a 2-1 deficit with five minutes left.

Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored, Kyle Connor had two assists and Eric Comrie made 28 saves for the Jets (23-10-1), who were coming off a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the second period when Vatrano scored on a tip-in off a slap shot from the point by Gudas.

The Jets didn't record their first shot on goal until 11:28 of the first period and didn't get their first shot of the second period until 9:49, but Winnipeg went on its second power play 26 seconds later when Ross Johnston was penalized for roughing Nino Niederreiter.

The Jets scored nine seconds into the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers made a one-touch centering pass to Vilardi at the top of the crease. The puck hit Vilardi's skate before he swiped it into the net to tie it 1-1 at 10:24.

The Jets took their first lead of the game, 2-1, at 4:13 of the third period.

Connor carried the puck through all three zones before pulling up above the right circle and sliding a pass to Scheifele, who scored on a one-timer from the left circle.

Vatrano scored on a slap shot through traffic to tie it 2-2 at 15:14.

Latest News

Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks

Super 16: Kaprizov keeping Wild at No. 1, worthy of Quarter-Century Team

Tkachuk scores twice for Panthers in win against Wild 

Hagens, Moore expected to play prominent roles at 2025 WJC

Woll makes 36 saves, helps Maple Leafs defeat Stars

Kakko traded to Kraken from Rangers for Borgen, 2 picks in 2025 NHL Draft  

PWHL notebook: Play resumes after international break

Kane gets 2 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers

Sanheim-Konecny relationship as Flyers teammates like 'old married couple'

Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators for Barron

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Stars welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice, warmups

NHL.com projects Finland’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

DeBrincat receives sweet birthday hug from son before Red Wings game

NHL Buzz: Barkov could play, Bennett out for Panthers against Wild

Foligno, Vlasic get swings in at Wrigley Field ahead of Discover NHL Winter Classic

Behind the scenes with Bedard and more on Episode 3 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’