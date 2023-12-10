Jets at Ducks

JETS (15-8-2) at DUCKS (10-16-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Declan Chisholm, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Namestnikov is expected to return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Tristan Luneau, a defenseman, has left Anaheim to join Canada in preparation for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. ... Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, practiced Saturday and are close to returning. Zegras has missed 14 games and Drysdale the past 24. ... McTavish, a forward, will miss his third straight game.