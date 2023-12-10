Jets at Ducks

JETS (15-8-2) at DUCKS (10-16-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Declan Chisholm, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Namestnikov is expected to return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Tristan Luneau, a defenseman, has left Anaheim to join Canada in preparation for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. ... Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, practiced Saturday and are close to returning. Zegras has missed 14 games and Drysdale the past 24. ... McTavish, a forward, will miss his third straight game.