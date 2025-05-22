Winnipeg hopes to re-sign Ehlers to new contract

GM says forward, who can be unrestricted free agent July 1, is 'Jet-for-life-type player'

Ehlers_Jets_close-view

© Darcy Finley/NHLI

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets remain hopeful they can agree to a contract with pending unrestricted free agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Ehlers is coming off a 63-point regular season (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games, one point shy of his NHL career-high when he played all 82 games in 2016-17 (25 goals, 39 assists). He missed the first five games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but had seven points (five goals, two assists) in the Jets' final eight games before they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round.

"Nikolaj has been a player that has grown up in our organization," Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Wednesday. "Drafted, developed him, someone that we think the world of. We obviously went into this year eyes wide open that he was a potential unrestricted free agent -- players earn that opportunity.

"When we get a chance to talk to him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there."

Ehlers, 26, is playing for Denmark at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, leaving to join the national team following Winnipeg's Game 6 loss in Dallas.

"I talked to him the other day when he was going over (to Herning)," Cheveldayoff said. "We haven't had the ability to sit down with him like we had with the other players… We'll finish that process when they're done. I did get a chance (when) Nikolaj Ehlers' agent was in town, we met probably for about two hours (Monday)."

DAL@WPG, Gm5: Ehlers whips a wrist shot off the post and in for PPG

The No. 9 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 regular-season games through 10 NHL seasons.

"I'd echo the statement of everyone in this room, that we'd love to see 'Nikky' back," Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "He's a huge part of our team. He's a game-breaker, he's great in this room. I would say I'm like the rest of you -- we're all waiting, holding our breath, hoping that we can get something done…We'd be extra happy if he decides that Winnipeg is where he wants to spend the next however-many years."

Ehlers is fifth in goals and sixth in assists and points in Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers history.

"He's an awesome guy to be around and it's been such a pleasure watching him grow his game, not only on the ice but off the ice as well, and watching him become the guy he is," Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck said. "He's such a big part of this family and the heart and soul of a lot of things we do here. Not only does he bring it on the ice, but just around the rink he's a pleasure to be around. You know he's going to have your back no matter what you're going though. He's a big part of the group and the business side is up to him and his group coming up."

Though Winnipeg has a handful of pending free agents -- including forwards Gabriel Vilardi (restricted), Mason Appleton and Brandon Tanev, as well as defensemen Dylan Samberg (restricted) and Haydn Fleury -- Cheveldayoff knows negotiations with Ehlers will be pivotal to the direction the Jets navigate this offseason.

"The relationship is great, and he did contribute to the success of this organization on many fronts, and we hope that's something that can continue," Cheveldayoff said. "If he does choose to go in a different direction, then as an organization we'll have to evolve as we have in the past with other things and it will be another opportunity for us to grow in a different area."

Related Content

Jets eliminated due to struggles on road, lack of secondary scoring

Hellebuyck feels adjustments may have led to playoff struggles with Jets

Harley scores in OT, Stars eliminate Jets in Game 6 of West 2nd Round

Mic Drop: Jets vs. Stars | Game 6

Latest News

Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 2 preview

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

Blashill hired as Blackhawks coach, replaces Sorensen

Conference Finals discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

EDGE stats from Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final after Game 1

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Desnoyers, Brzustewicz among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects competing at Memorial Cup

Duchene's patience pays off with goal in Game 1 win against Oilers

Oilers unable to overcome special teams struggles in Game 1 loss to Stars

Stars show sense of urgency in Game 1 comeback win in Western Conference Final

Stars score 5 goals in 3rd period to rally past Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 1

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Scheffler takes in Western Conference Final Game 1

4 Nations Face-Off named Sports Event of the Year at SBJ Sports Business Awards