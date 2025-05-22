Winnipeg hopes to re-sign Ehlers to new contract

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets remain hopeful they can agree to a contract with pending unrestricted free agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Ehlers is coming off a 63-point regular season (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games, one point shy of his NHL career-high when he played all 82 games in 2016-17 (25 goals, 39 assists). He missed the first five games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but had seven points (five goals, two assists) in the Jets' final eight games before they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round.

"Nikolaj has been a player that has grown up in our organization," Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Wednesday. "Drafted, developed him, someone that we think the world of. We obviously went into this year eyes wide open that he was a potential unrestricted free agent -- players earn that opportunity.

"When we get a chance to talk to him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there."

Ehlers, 26, is playing for Denmark at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, leaving to join the national team following Winnipeg's Game 6 loss in Dallas.

"I talked to him the other day when he was going over (to Herning)," Cheveldayoff said. "We haven't had the ability to sit down with him like we had with the other players… We'll finish that process when they're done. I did get a chance (when) Nikolaj Ehlers' agent was in town, we met probably for about two hours (Monday)."