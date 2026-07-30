Lacelle turns hearing limitation into 'superpower' in bid for World Juniors spot

The World Junior Championship. The Winter Olympics. The big saves. The big moments. The kind of stage every young Canadian player dreams about.

The 18-year-old is here at the World Junior Summer Showcase with an opportunity to move one step closer to making that dream a reality.

"It's a dream come true," Lacelle said. "I remember growing up as a kid, just watching the World Juniors, Hockey Canada, the Olympics, and just seeing all these big moments happen. I told my dad, 'This is where I want to be. I want to play for Team Canada.' It’s really a dream come true and an honor to represent the country here."

Lacelle is one of the goalies trying to earn a roster spot for Canada at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship and has made it clear he's not here simply to enjoy the experience. He's here to compete.

That approach has defined much of Lacelle's career.

The left-handed catching goalie, who will continue his career next season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, has spent his life adapting. Lacelle is 100 percent deaf in his left ear and 50 percent deaf in his right, a reality he has learned to navigate on and off the ice since he was diagnosed at 3 years old.

Where some goalies may rely on sound, Lacelle relies on sight, feel and anticipation. He tracks body language. He reads hips, shoulders and eyes. He studies the play and works closely with his defensemen on signals, eye contact and stick taps.

At the Summer Showcase, that communication process has continued with a new group.

"I'm trying to get to know them a bit," Lacelle said. "I did mention it to the guys and told them, 'By the way, we might have to adjust a bit on these little things,' and they've been fully open to it. The guys have been amazing. It's been super easy to fit into this group."

That comfort has extended to the goalie group as well. Lacelle has known Lucas Beckman (Ottawa Senators) and Samuel Meloche (Buffalo Sabres) for years through Quebec hockey, dating back to when they were around 10 years old. He also has familiarity with Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators) from previous Hockey Canada camps.

"We're competitive, but we've also gotten to know each other all throughout this time," Lacelle said. "When everyone knows each other, it's pretty easy to get together. We're goalies, we understand each other and what we go through every day."​