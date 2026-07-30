WINDSOR, Ontario -- William Lacelle still remembers watching Team Canada as a kid and picturing himself in that jersey.
Lacelle turns hearing limitation into 'superpower' in bid for World Juniors spot
18-year-old goalie calls opportunity to represent Canada at Summer Showcase 'dream come true'
© Mike G. Morreale
The World Junior Championship. The Winter Olympics. The big saves. The big moments. The kind of stage every young Canadian player dreams about.
The 18-year-old is here at the World Junior Summer Showcase with an opportunity to move one step closer to making that dream a reality.
"It's a dream come true," Lacelle said. "I remember growing up as a kid, just watching the World Juniors, Hockey Canada, the Olympics, and just seeing all these big moments happen. I told my dad, 'This is where I want to be. I want to play for Team Canada.' It’s really a dream come true and an honor to represent the country here."
Lacelle is one of the goalies trying to earn a roster spot for Canada at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship and has made it clear he's not here simply to enjoy the experience. He's here to compete.
That approach has defined much of Lacelle's career.
The left-handed catching goalie, who will continue his career next season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, has spent his life adapting. Lacelle is 100 percent deaf in his left ear and 50 percent deaf in his right, a reality he has learned to navigate on and off the ice since he was diagnosed at 3 years old.
Where some goalies may rely on sound, Lacelle relies on sight, feel and anticipation. He tracks body language. He reads hips, shoulders and eyes. He studies the play and works closely with his defensemen on signals, eye contact and stick taps.
At the Summer Showcase, that communication process has continued with a new group.
"I'm trying to get to know them a bit," Lacelle said. "I did mention it to the guys and told them, 'By the way, we might have to adjust a bit on these little things,' and they've been fully open to it. The guys have been amazing. It's been super easy to fit into this group."
That comfort has extended to the goalie group as well. Lacelle has known Lucas Beckman (Ottawa Senators) and Samuel Meloche (Buffalo Sabres) for years through Quebec hockey, dating back to when they were around 10 years old. He also has familiarity with Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators) from previous Hockey Canada camps.
"We're competitive, but we've also gotten to know each other all throughout this time," Lacelle said. "When everyone knows each other, it's pretty easy to get together. We're goalies, we understand each other and what we go through every day."
© Sébastien Gervais
Canada goaltending coach Dan De Palma has also seen enough to know Lacelle belongs in the competition.
"He's special," De Palma said. "I think he's a confident kid as a result of some of the challenges he's had. William's not here just for the experience. He wants to make the team and he's got a chance to make the team. We don’t look at any of that. That’s all put aside. He gets evaluated based on his performance, and he's performed really well.
"He's been great at camp so far and I'm really proud of him."
Lacelle’s game gives him a legitimate chance. De Palma praised his quickness, intelligence and ability to read plays, saying his footwork is exceptional and that he has "the full package."
Providing more recent motivation for Lacelle was his lack of selection at the 2026 NHL Draft despite his No. 7 ranking on NHL Central Scouting's final list of North American goalies. He attended the draft in Buffalo and watched 224 picks go by without hearing his name called. It hurt, but it didn't break his belief.
"It's only going to fuel the fire even more," he said. "I've faced adversity my entire life, and this is just another little thing in the way. I'm convinced that if I just keep stopping pucks, I'll find my way there."
Lacelle finished the regular season 27-17-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and seven shutouts in 45 games with Blainville-Boisbriand and Rimouski of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 2025-26. He was acquired by the Armada in a trade with Rimouski on Jan. 5 in exchange for forward Rafael Cloutier, a first-round pick in the 2027 and 2028 QMJHL drafts and a fifth-round pick in 2026.
For Lacelle, the formula is simple.
"I'm a goalie who competes hardest every time I'm out there," he said. "I'm a quiet leader. I'm not the loudest guy in the room, but I know I'm a guy that the guys can look at in the room when things get tough. I don't complain. I just put my head down and work. That's been my motto my entire career, just work harder than the others."