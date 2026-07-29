MacFarland settled in with Predators after 'whirlwind' start as new GM

After 11 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, the last four as general manager, the 56-year-old joined the Predators as president of hockey operations and GM on June 2 and made a series of moves.

Now he’s on his first scouting trip for his new team, watching the World Junior Summer Showcase, a tournament featuring prospects from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Nashville has seven prospects here, including its first draft pick under MacFarland -- U.S. center Wyatt Cullen, the No. 10 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

“This is super exciting,” MacFarland said. “We all love to watch games, and to have that many guys here is exciting for me. You know these guys. You know them as players. But I certainly don’t know them as well as I’m going to know them within the next couple of months, and this is a good launch point for me and for our staff to watch them play in a competitive environment.”

MacFarland said it was a tough decision to leave Colorado, and he will always care about the Avalanche. He helped them win the Stanley Cup as assistant GM in 2022. They made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as GM and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best record last season.

But the Predators presented an intriguing opportunity. He made the change at a busy time, with the NHL Combine, NHL Draft and free agency all coming in his first month. Among his moves: hiring Rob Blake as executive vice president of hockey operations and Jamie Langenbrunner as special assistant to the GM, and acquiring forwards Mavrik Bourque, Ross Colton, Jack Drury, Adam Edstrom, Nils Hoglander and Alex Kerfoot along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

“It was a whirlwind, but that’s the hockey business, right?” he said.

Bourque was a key addition. The 24-year-old had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games last season, his second full season in the NHL. After acquiring him from the Dallas Stars in a trade on July 1, the Predators signed him to a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 4.

Could he be a first-line center?

“I think where he can get to will be up to him, but we feel he doesn’t have to be anything other than what he’s been,” MacFarland said. “He was a 20-goal guy last year. If he can just come in and replicate that and be part of that younger core, that would excite us, whether that’s second-line center or middle-six winger or whatever. He’s going to get every opportunity to excel in the middle of the ice, that’s for sure.”