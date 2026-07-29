Rob Thorsen had big dreams for the Shoulder Check Showcase when it was conceived out of tragedy four years ago.
NHL players set for 'bigger and bigger' Shoulder Check Showcase
Annual event for mental health awareness to air on NHL Network from Sacred Heart University
© Matt Raney
His dreams weren't as big as the reality enjoyed today by one of the initiatives to honor the legacy of his son, Hayden.
Hayden was an adored teammate and friend who was always checking on his teammates with a signature tap on the shoulder. His death by suicide May 21, 2022, left those in his orbit in shock and put into action the HT40 Foundation to honor his life.
The Shoulder Check Showcase is the crown jewel of the foundation's fundraising and the primary vehicle to spread the mission statement of bringing people together through kindness and compassion and inspire a culture of support through small actions that have a big impact.
"We had talked about this when we first started," Thorsen said. "It was kind of like because we started from scratch and had an idea, it was kind of like we had permission to dream big, I guess you could say. We joked this first year, what if this is on TV? What if we took this to an arena? And here we are, just a couple of years later."
Yet, that is where Thorsen and his co-founders are today.
The event, born out of family and community grief, is moving from its humble beginnings at Terry Conners Ice Rink in Stamford, Connecticut, to Martire Family Arena on the campus of Sacred Heart University in nearby Fairfield.
© Rob Thorsen with Hayden
This year, for the first time, the event will be aired on NHL Network and the list of NHL players taking part dwarves anything from the first three editions. More than 20 players, many household names, will take part in the exhibition that begins at 6 p.m. ET
"It's like a summer NHL All-Star Game," Thorsen said.
Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers, Chris Kreider of the Anaheim Ducks, Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, Brett Pesce of the New Jersey Devils, Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks and Shayne Gostisbehere of the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes are among the shining lights that will be on the ice this year.
Zegras, who played in the same Mid Fairfield youth program as Hayden Thorsen, and Kreider have been a part of Shoulder Check from the beginning. So has Knight, who played with Thorsen at the U-14 level.
Knight, like so many who were in at the ground floor, is amazed at the exponential growth that has happened.
"The hockey community is a very supportive one and to see how it started as a local event in this region to then go to an event that is an expansion of people all around the country and even into Canada and frankly overseas as well," Knight told NHL Network on July 20. "It just shows it doesn't matter who it is. Hockey players just want to get behind good causes and be there for anyone in the hockey community."
Zegras was one of the driving forces in getting players to the first game. He has watched the list grow each season while the message of checking in on friends is spread across the hockey community, and specifically the NHL.
"I feel like each year it's just getting bigger and bigger," Zegras said, "and something that means a lot to me because I get to see a lot of my buddies throughout the years, and they all come and support. I think the message is good because it's something as hockey players and athletes we can all kind of relate to and get behind, and that would be checking in on each other.
"You never know what somebody's going through on a day-to-day basis, and maybe your phone call or your text is the reason why maybe they turn the corner for whatever reason. It's a pretty inspiring game, and I'm lucky that I got a lot of buddies that come and play in it."
The event Thursday will feature the game, see the players mingle with fans, and other surprises.
Gary Zegras, Trevor's father, was an administrator and coach with the Mid Fairfield Hockey Association when the Thorsen tragedy occurred. He jumped in to help and serves on the board of the foundation. He has watched the growth since the earliest days of the foundation's vision and admits it is amazing.
More amazing, he says, is that the message has grown even more than its signature event.
"This is to honor the way Hayden lived his life in that he was someone that was always looking out for his friends and his family, always checking in," Gary said. "He was the kind of guy that would always put his arm around your shoulder.
"Literally that is the basis for what has come the Shoulder Check initiative, which is literally to spread the word of this kindness about being there for your friends and family because you never know what people are going through."
To donate and support the Shoulder Check year-round, click here.
NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report
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