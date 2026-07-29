NHL players set for 'bigger and bigger' Shoulder Check Showcase

His dreams weren't as big as the reality enjoyed today by one of the initiatives to honor the legacy of his son, Hayden.

Hayden was an adored teammate and friend who was always checking on his teammates with a signature tap on the shoulder. His death by suicide May 21, 2022, left those in his orbit in shock and put into action the HT40 Foundation to honor his life.

The Shoulder Check Showcase is the crown jewel of the foundation's fundraising and the primary vehicle to spread the mission statement of bringing people together through kindness and compassion and inspire a culture of support through small actions that have a big impact.

"We had talked about this when we first started," Thorsen said. "It was kind of like because we started from scratch and had an idea, it was kind of like we had permission to dream big, I guess you could say. We joked this first year, what if this is on TV? What if we took this to an arena? And here we are, just a couple of years later."

Yet, that is where Thorsen and his co-founders are today.

The event, born out of family and community grief, is moving from its humble beginnings at Terry Conners Ice Rink in Stamford, Connecticut, to Martire Family Arena on the campus of Sacred Heart University in nearby Fairfield.