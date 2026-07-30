McKenna, other top prospects take in ‘fun’ NHLPA Rookie Showcase

CHICAGO -- Roger McQueen was enjoying the friendly reunion aspect of the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at Blackhawks Ice Center on Wednesday.

“You see so many of the guys playing against them, obviously not liking them for a bit and then you get to meet them and they’re all great,” the Anaheim Ducks forward prospect said with a laugh. “It’s been fun. It’s great to be here.”

Twenty-one NHL prospects are at this year’s Rookie Showcase, where players were photographed for their first Upper Deck trading cards and participated in video shoots on the ice for EA Sports and other promotional materials for the upcoming season and beyond.

Most players haven’t gotten a glimpse of the NHL yet. Others have, such as Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone, who had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Flyers last season.

“I mean, it’s nice being around guys who are in the same boat as you and hopefully looking to crack an NHL roster this season,” Martone said. “Definitely being able to kind of get that taste of it last year was a great experience and I’m very grateful for that.”