2026 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

WINDSOR, Ontario -- Carson Carels of Canada is hard to miss at the World Junior Summer Showcase this week.

The 18-year-old defenseman, chosen No. 6 by the Calgary Flames in the 2026 NHL Draft, brought a new look to the ice with a pair of white skates that have quickly become part style statement, part conversation starter.

Carels, who will attend the University of North Dakota in the fall, was paired with Brek Liske (Philadelphia Flyers) in Canada's opener of the Summer Showcase on Wednesday, a 5-3 loss against Sweden.

"The skates are kind of unique right now," Carels said. "I think white is kind of a thing that was in the old times, and it's coming back a little bit now."

Carels said the idea started last season in Prince George of the Western Hockey League, where he had talked with teammates about the throwback look. Then, one day, the skates arrived at his house.

"I've been using them since," he said. "Obviously, I got to own up to them because there's a lot of guys that give some chirps."

One of the first came from forward Brady Martin (Nashville Predators).

"He kind of just gave it to me 20 minutes after getting here," Carels said. "He's been saying, 'Nice skates, bud.' I mean, he's a character, but obviously I just got to take it and smile."

Carels said he remembered Dustin Byfuglien wearing white skates when he was playing for the Winnipeg Jets, calling it "pretty special" to watch.

Canada coach Misha Donskov said the look fits since Carels already draws attention with how he moves.

"You can definitely notice him on the ice, and he's a great skater," Donskov said. "So with that and the white skates, you pick it up."

Said Carels: "I like them. They're working so I just got to stick with it."

Starter statement

Patrik Kerkola arrived at the Summer Showcase carrying something he did not have a year ago: a chance.

The Finland goalie watched from the sidelines as the team's No. 3 goalie at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, not having played in any games. He's the only returning player representing his country at the showcase this week, and he has a clear objective.

"My goal is to be that guy, the No. 1 goalie," Kerkola said. "Get those games and help the team to win."

On Wednesday, he backed up those words with a brilliant 34-save performance in a 3-2 win against the United States at WFCU Centre. He made 18 saves in the second period when the U.S. dominated zone time and turned away several key shots late in the game and against U.S. center Wyatt Cullen (Nashville Predators).

"Those are the moments when I want to be the best," he said.

Kerkola's confidence has been built over the past year after spending time with KalPa in Liiga, Finland's top professional league. He played 10 games with KalPa and one on loan with Sport.

"Those are good, hard, tempo games," he said. "I think that's good experience for me. It helped me a lot to play in these games and help my team."

The 19-year-old (6-foot-2, 194 pounds), who is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, believes his game is stronger physically and mentally than it was a year ago.

"I can move a little bit better, and I can play a full 60-minute game and stay consistent," he said. "When I play a couple of men's games, that's also good for you, mentally, and you begin to trust in what you're doing."

Late-round treasure

Filip Ekberg arrived at the Summer Showcase with a little extra motivation as a seventh-round pick (No. 221) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2025 NHL Draft.

After playing a big role for Sweden at the IIHF 2025 World Under-18 Championship when he set a Sweden single-tournament scoring record with 10 goals and 18 points in seven games, Ekberg is out to prove he deserved to be taken earlier.

Now skating with Sweden's top junior hopefuls, Ekberg has another opportunity to prove he can outperform his draft position. He's playing in a middle-six role for Sweden at the showcase, and has three points (two goals, one assist) and one power-play goal in three games.

He scored in a 5-3 win against Canada on Wednesday, Sweden's first victory in three matches at the showcase.

"I'm going to try to do everything I can," Ekberg said of earning a spot on Sweden's World Juniors roster.

Ekberg, who plays for Ottawa in the Ontario Hockey League, admitted he thought he might hear his name called earlier in the draft, but has embraced Carolina's belief in him. The Hurricanes have challenged him to become bigger and more physical, and to improve his skating. He had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine playoff matches last season.

"I'm just happy Carolina wanted to take me and they believed in me," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything to prove every team wrong that they didn't take me."

Ekberg credits his breakout to growing confidence, added strength, and a strong second half of the season in Sweden before continuing his development in the OHL.