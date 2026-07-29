Zhilkin continues to impress in bid for World Juniors roster spot with Canada

"To be honest, I think the biggest thing for me was my confidence level," Zhilkin said. "I think it took off from my rookie year (in 2024-25). First year, you don't really know what to expect, but once you get settled in your second year, you feel like you can do pretty much anything out there. I'm just having fun and making those plays."

The production is one thing. The maturity is another.

Canada National Junior Team coach Misha Donskov said Zhilkin has already made an impression with how composed he is in an environment where younger players can sometimes look tentative.

"A lot of poise, skill, very competitive," he said. "He's got a quiet confidence to him. I think he's a guy who's always prepared, dialed in. He's very focused on his details and his habits with the puck and away from the puck. He's got a lot of skill, he's got a lot of talent, and he's an every-dayer. And those are great qualities of leadership."

That leadership role came quickly for Zhilkin, but he learned from former Saginaw co-captains Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) and Ethan Hay (Tampa Bay Lightning). Misa led by example, Zhilkin said, while Hay was always around teammates and willing to speak up when someone needed support.

Zhilkin takes pieces from both.

"For sure," he said when asked if he had to speak up more last season. "I'm just trying to take on that accountability, and I'm accountable myself. Whenever I mess up, I'm not afraid to show it."

His international experience also helped. Zhilkin led Canada with seven points (five goals, two assists) at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, where Canada finished sixth after losing in the quarterfinals. Drew Bannister, who coached him there and is an assistant with Canada at this showcase, came away convinced.

"He's the real deal," Bannister said. "This kid has everything. He's a coach's dream with the way he plays the game. Both sides of the puck; he's really very refined already for the age he is."

Bannister praised Zhilkin's competitiveness, leadership and scoring touch, saying he has an "elite release" and can score both off the rush and from inside hard areas.

Canada general manager Alan Millar said there is no shyness in Zhilkin's game.

"He's a confident kid with real good swagger and his details are excellent," Millar said. "His skill set is very good. Plays the game the right way. Can play in all situations. It's going to be a very high pick a year from now."

Zhilkin said he's willing to fit anywhere in Canada's lineup.

"I think I'm a versatile player," he said. "I can play top six or bottom six. I think I can grind when they need me to, but I can also score goals. So whatever role I get here is what I'll accept and make the most out of it."

He watches players like forwards Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes and Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres because of their similar builds, speed, tenacity and ability to score. He also leans on his older brother, Danil Zhilkin, chosen in the third round (No. 77) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft, who played six NHL games last season and is with Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

But this week is about Dimian's path. And he's perfectly fine with keeping it simple.

"It's hockey," he said. "I love playing hockey, and wherever it is, whatever jersey I'm putting on, I always enjoy it and make the most out of it."