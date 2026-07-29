Tkachuk reunion with Panthers adds to history of brothers as teammates

When the Florida Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 21, it added to a decades-long array of brothers as teammates.

"It's still hard to believe that it happened," Brady said via the Panthers website after he was reunited with Matthew Tkachuk, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Florida (2024, '25). "To be with him, and part of a Stanley Cup-winning team, wow!"

History reveals that a brother act can put a team on the trail of the Stanley Cup.

Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin, the captain of the New York Islanders teams that won the Cup from 1980-83, has said he could not have contributed to the dynasty without his other brother, Jean Potvin. Teammates Duane Sutter and Brent Sutter played a similar swashbuckling game like the Tkachuks. Duane was nicknamed "Dog" because of his bulldog intensity and skated for all four seasons of the dynasty; Brent in 1982 and 1983.

"The two Sutters had a nice blend," Islanders general manager Bill Torrey once told me. "Duane had a bigger bite, but Brent had the greater skill. As a pair, they were indispensable."

The New Jersey Devils will be leaning heavily on United States Olympic hero Jack Hughes and his younger brother, Luke Hughes, to get them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6, reuniting him with Marcus Foligno.

"You don't ever take it for granted," Nick told NHL.com ahead of his Wild debut, a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth at Grand Casino Arena on March 10. "Listen, we played a long time, and we’re privileged to play in the NHL but to get a chance to (when) your brothers in the NHL, to play with him, it's an amazing feeling."