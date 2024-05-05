Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs due to vanishing offense, power play

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

It was the Maple Leafs' fourth straight loss in a Game 7 against the Bruins (2013, 2018, 2019) and sixth straight overall (2013, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). They also lost the deciding Game 5 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The last time they won a series-deciding game was 4-1 against the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the 2004 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Toronto (46-26-10) qualified for the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division and has made the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons.

The Skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Tyler Bertuzzi, F; Max Domi, F; TJ Brodie, D; Joel Edmundson, D; Mark Giordano, D; Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Jake Muzzin, D; John Klingberg, D; Ilya Samsonov, G; Martin Jones, G; Matt Murray, G

Potential restricted free agents: Connor Dewar, F; Nicholas Robertson, F; Noah Gregor, F; Timothy Liljegren, D

Potential 2024 Draft picks: 7

Here are five reasons the Maple Leafs were eliminated:

1. Home-ice disadvantage

The Maple Leafs were unable to turn Scotiabank Arena into a difficult place to play, having lost six in a row on home ice since a 7-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the 2023 first round. They ended the losing streak with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of this series.

2. Vanishing offense

The Maple Leafs scored 298 goals in the regular season, second in the NHL to the Colorado Avalanche (302), but again could not carry the same prowess through to the playoffs. Just once in their past 14 postseason games have they scored more than two goals in a game, when they defeated the Bruins 3-2 in Game 2 of this series. They scored one goal in Game 7, by William Nylander at 9:01 of the third period.