Bruins stay alive, edge Panthers in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

Swayman makes 28 saves, McAvoy has 2 points for Boston

R2, Gm5: Bruins @ Panthers Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, and the Boston Bruins avoided elimination with a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Swayman made 10 saves in the third period, including stopping Sam Reinhart from point-blank range with eight seconds left to preserve the win.

Florida leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in Boston on Friday.

Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Reinhart scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:49 of the first period. He took a pass from Jake DeBrusk, who had curled around the net, and tucked a backhand past Bobrovsky's outstretched stick.

Boston outshot Florida 13-4 in the first period.

Reinhart tied it 1-1 at 6:23 of the second period. Swayman poked the rebound of Aaron Ekblad's point shot right to Reinhart, who scored off the post from the low slot.

McAvoy put Boston back in front 2-1 at 10:25, taking a drop pass from Charlie Coyle on a rush and roofing a shot over Bobrovsky's left shoulder from the slot. Panthers coach Paul Maurice challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld after a video review.

