Pickard sparks Oilers with win in 1st career playoff start in Game 4

EDMONTON -- When Calvin Pickard finished his post-game press conference in the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame Room Tuesday, the veteran goalie was greeted by a deafening ovation from screaming fans watching through the window from the street outside.

All hail the conquering new hero.

Yes, he’d just shared the podium with defenseman Evan Bouchard, who’d scored the winning goal with only 39 seconds remaining to give Edmonton the dramatic 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their Western Conference Second Round. Bouchard now has scored the deciding goal in both of the Oilers’ wins in the best-of-7 series, which now stands 2-2; the other coming in overtime of Game 2.

Normally, that would put you squarely in the spotlight.

But there is nothing normal about Pickard’s story. Indeed, for that reason, it was the 32-year-old Pickard, not Bouchard, who was the focus of attention after Edmonton’s nail-biting victory.

A decade after making his NHL debut, the Moncton, New Brunswick native made his first Stanley Cup Playoff start Tuesday. Lose, and his team would be down 3-1 in the series and facing the dire proposition of having to win three consecutive games against a very good Vancouver team.

But there were no butterflies on this night. If there were any nerves present, they were made of steel.

“It looked like a guy who’d played 100 playoff games,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Opting to start a goalie with virtually no playoff experience with the team’s postseason fortunes potentially hanging in the balance was one of the gutsiest decisions made by Knoblauch since he replaced Jay Woodcroft as Oilers coach on Nov. 12, 2023.

At the same time, it was evident that he was getting irked with the inconsistency of starter Stuart Skinner, who allowed 12 goals on 58 shots in the series before being replaced by Pickard for the third period of Game 3, a 4-3 Canucks victory. Knoblauch said he’d been impressed with Pickard during the regular season when the veteran went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.