Raymond tasked to keep 'driving the pace' for Red Wings next season

OSTRAVA, Czechia -- Lucas Raymond knows his Detroit Red Wings are close.

The 22-year-old forward also understands he has more to give to help put them over the top.

Raymond, who led the Red Wings in scoring with 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) in 82 games this season, is hoping to elevate his game further to help squash a Stanley Cup Playoffs drought that has extended into its eighth season.

"I think coming into this year I was maybe not as satisfied with my last year as I wanted to," Raymond said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, where he's representing Sweden. "I felt good. I think just getting one year older, one year more mature on and off the ice, I think that helped a lot just getting the experience, getting to know your body and mind. It felt good.

"Its was a good step."

The Red Wings (41-32-9) were eliminated from playoff contention on the third-to-last day of the season; the Washington Capitals and Detroit each finished with 91 points, but the Capitals earned the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with the tiebreaker, 36-27, in regulation wins.

Raymond certainly did his part to try to will the Red Wings into that final postseason spot in the East; he finished the season with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.

"I just look at the stretch run that we had fighting for the playoffs," said Detroit defenseman Jeff Petry, who is representing Team USA at the World Championship. "He stepped up big for us. He was competing every night. He was driving the pace for our team. I think he took some big steps last season.

"There's a long way to go. He's a very talented player that's just scratching the surface. There's going to be a lot of talent that's coming out in him."