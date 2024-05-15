Tocchet mulling changes for Canucks after Game 4 loss

EDMONTON -- Rick Tocchet wants more from some of his players, and the Vancouver Canucks coach said lineup changes could be coming following a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Vancouver was outshot 30-21 and gave up the game-winning goal at 19:21 of the third period, just 62 seconds after it had tied it 2-2. The best-of-7 series is now tied 2-2 entering Game 5 in Vancouver on Thursday.

“I’m disappointed. There are too many soft plays on that (third) goal, four or five plays. You have to dig in there,” Tocchet said. “I thought we had four or five guys make mistakes on that goal. You can’t do that. We’ve been a resilient group all year, but we need five or six guys to get going. This is the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are some guys, I don’t know if they thought it was playoffs, and we can’t play with 12 guys.

“We’ll be talking about [potential changes] tomorrow. We have some guys that might be getting in the lineup for us.”

The Canucks were on their heels for the first half of Game 4. They generated just four shots in the first period, falling behind 1-0 on a power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl at 11:10, and were outshot 14-9 in the second period, when Ryan Nugent-Hopkinss pushed it to 2-0 at 19:20.

“We have to figure it out quick, it’s 2-2 (in the series). Obviously, it’s a tough one," Tocchet said. “Edmonton came to play. They wanted it more early. The second goal at the end of the period was a killer, another couple of mistakes, and then the last goal (in the third), you can’t do that.”

Despite making a strong push in the third period, tying the game on goals from Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua, the Canucks weren't able to sustain their momentum and push the game into overtime.

“In the second period, I thought we had five or six shifts in a row where we were there and then in the third, there were chunks of it, but not consistently,” Tocchet said. “You can say positively, but we need more consistent effort from more guys, and instead of four or five shift chunks, you’ll have more possession time.”

Tocchet added that effort needs to come from desire.

“It’s a will to get the puck, it’s not X's and O's,” Tocchet said. “You know the puck where it’s going to go, you just have to get there before the other guy, and I think we’re pausing. Some guys are playing pause hockey, and you can’t win if you have five or six passengers. There’s at least a half a dozen passengers tonight.”