Oilers top Canucks on late goal in Game 4, even series

Bouchard scores with 39 seconds left, Pickard makes 19 saves for Edmonton in 1st playoff start

R2, Gm4: Canucks @ Oilers Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Evan Bouchard scored the go-ahead goal with 39 seconds left in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. Game 5 will be at Vancouver on Thursday.

Bouchard scored with a wrist shot through traffic from the point 1:02 after Dakota Joshua was credited with the tying goal for the Canucks when Brock Boeser's wrist shot from the left face-off circle went in off Joshua's skate.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start, and Bouchard also had an assist.

Conor Garland scored, and Arturs Silovs made 27 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 11:10 of the first period with a power-play goal when Connor McDavid found him at the right face-off dot for a one-timer.

That made it nine straight playoff games for Edmonton with a power-play goal, the longest streak in team history. Draisaitl became the first Oilers player to begin a postseason on a nine-game point streak since Mark Messier in 1988.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-0 with 40 seconds left in the second period. He was sent in by Mattias Ekholm on a 2-on-1 with McDavid and scored low to the blocker side from the right circle.

With the goal, Nugent-Hopkins became the 13th player in Oilers history with 50 career playoff points.

Garland cut it to 2-1 at 6:54 of the third. His shot from the top of the slot glanced off Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, went through his legs and changed direction on Pickard.

With 4:25 remaining, Silovs left his net to win a race to the puck against Evander Kane to avoid a breakaway opportunity.

Joshua's goal tied it 2-2 at 18:19 with Silovs pulled for the extra attacker.

