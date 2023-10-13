Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu, SN, SN1, TVAS)

For the Penguins, all their big guys are healthy, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel; Guentzel was originally expected to miss a handful of games to start the season, so it was nice to see him play in their opening game, a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The acquisition of Erik Karlsson was a big addition and their confidence in Tristan Jarry as the No. 1 goalie after trading Casey DeSmith should help his game moving forward.

The Capitals have Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson healthy after each missed a lot of time last season due to injuries. Alex Ovechkin likely won't catch Wayne Gretzky's goal record this season (needing 72 to tie) but it will be fun to watch him this season and playing against Crosby on Friday. Spencer Carbery will get a chance to coach his first game with Washington, and the fact that it’s a rivalry game makes it even more special.

Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI)

I think Kirill Kaprizov will have an MVP-type season. He's electrifying and the best player they've had in their franchise history. The top line is now locked up with his linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each getting contract extensions prior to the season. It will be tough for them to start the season without defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon, who is out week to week with an upper-body injury, but they did defeat the Panthers 2-0 on Thursday behind a 41-save shutout from Filip Gustavsson. He and Marc-Andre Fleury are one of the best goalie tandems in the NHL.

Auston Matthews started his season with a hat trick in a 6-5 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. If he stays healthy the whole season, I don't see how Matthews scores fewer than 60 goals. Then you add John Tavares, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander and the Maple Leafs have four players who can get 30 goals and 100 points. My questions concerning them are about their defense corps and goaltending, which we'll have to keep an eye on. But this should be a good matchup between one of the best offensive teams in Toronto and one of the best defensive teams in Minnesota.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSUN, RDS2, TSN5)

The Lightning won their season-opening game 5-3 against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday but will have to find different ways to win this season, especially with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out two months after back surgery. Jonas Johansson made 28 saves in the win and likely will be the workhorse until Vasilevskiy returns. Coach Jon Cooper told us on the ESPN broadcast during that game that they will need to be more defensively conscious and convert on those offensive chances when they are there. Nicholas Paul and Brayden Point each had three points and Nikita Kucherov had two in the win and the Lightning were 2-for-5 on the power play.

The Senators are one of the most exciting young teams in the League. Tim Stützle had 90 points last season after 58 in 2021-22 and I think he can get to 100 this season. I think Brady Tkachuk scores between 35-40 goals this season. Claude Giroux was almost a point per game player last season (79 in 82 games), and Vladimir Tarasenko also brings some offense. They have stabilized things on the back end signing goalie Joonas Korpisalo this offseason. Their challenge could be cleaning things up defensively, and they did allow five goals in a season-opening 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.