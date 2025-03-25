Capitals at Jets projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Chychrun will be a game-time decision; he skated Tuesday and missed practice Monday after sustaining a cut near his right wrist from the skate of Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov during the first period of a 6-3 win Saturday. … Vilardi is week to week after being injured during a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.