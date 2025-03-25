Capitals at Jets projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Status report
Chychrun will be a game-time decision; he skated Tuesday and missed practice Monday after sustaining a cut near his right wrist from the skate of Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov during the first period of a 6-3 win Saturday. … Vilardi is week to week after being injured during a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.