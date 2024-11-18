Ovechkin scores hat trick, sparks Capitals past Golden Knights

Forward 29 goals from passing Gretzky’s NHL record; Thompson stops 39 in return to Vegas

Capitals at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

It was the 31st NHL hat trick for Ovechkin, who has 866 career goals. He is 29 away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

Logan Thompson made 39 saves in his return to Las Vegas, and Jakob Chychrun and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals (12-4-1), who won their second in a row after alternating wins and losses over their past seven games.

Thompson was traded to the Capitals from the Golden Knights on June 29.

Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights (11-5-2), who had won two in a row and four of six. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal to give Washington a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period on a shot from the left circle that glanced off Alex Pietrangelo’s stick.

Chychrun extended it to 2-0 at 12:26 when he roofed one past Samsonov from the high slot.

Howden cut it to 2-1 at 19:52, tapping in a shot that bounced off the end boards.

Vrana pushed it to 3-1 at 2:49 of the second period, scoring blocker side.

Kolesar made it 3-2 at 7:24 off a Tomas Hertl pass with the extra attacker on for a delayed penalty.

Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game at 17:38 on a 2-on-1 rush. He completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:23.

