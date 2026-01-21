Capitals at Canucks projected lineups

CAPITALS (24-20-6) at CANUCKS (16-28-5)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Raty
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Wilson will be a game-time decision; he took a regular line rush and worked with the top power-play unit during the Capitals' morning skate Wednesday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Blueger will return after missing 42 games with a lower-body injury. ... Raty, a forward, comes out of the lineup. … The Petterssons will swap spots on the Canucks defense.