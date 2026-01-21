Capitals at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (24-20-6) at CANUCKS (16-28-5)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Raty

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Wilson will be a game-time decision; he took a regular line rush and worked with the top power-play unit during the Capitals' morning skate Wednesday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Blueger will return after missing 42 games with a lower-body injury. ... Raty, a forward, comes out of the lineup. … The Petterssons will swap spots on the Canucks defense.

