Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ UTA – 19:32 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Washington

Explanation: Video review confirmed Washington’s Connor McMichael impaired the ability of Utah goaltender Connor Ingram to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

