Ovechkin scores 2 more, leaves in Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

Forward gets 5th goal in 2 games before sustaining apparent lower-body injury early in 3rd

Capitals at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice before leaving in the third period with an apparent lower-body injury, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Utah Hockey Club 6-2 at Delta Center on Monday.

Ovechkin left the game at 5:30 of the third following a collision with Utah forward Jack McBain.

Dylan Strome and Brandon Duhaime each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (13-4-1), who won their third in a row and extended their point streak to five games. Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah (7-8-3), who have lost five of seven (2-4-1). Connor Ingram allowed four goals on 13 shots being replaced early in the second period by Karel Vejmelka, who stopped nine of 11 shots.

McBain gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 3:05 of the first period, picking up a rebound off an Ian Cole shot and sliding it past Lindgren.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 7:46 by banking a shot off the back of Ingram’s skate.

Nic Dowd scored ten seconds later to give Washington a 2-1 lead at 7:56, scoring off a cross-ice pass from Duhaime.

Ovechkin extended it to 3-1 at 11:05 off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Ovechkin made it 4-1 with his second goal of the night during a 5-on-3 power play at 5:38 of the second period.

Ovechkin, who scored a hat trick in a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, has 868 career goals. He is 27 away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

Bjugstad cut it to 4-2 at 11:44 off a rebound of Nick Schmaltz’s shot.

Duhaime pushed it to 5-2 at 7:30 of the third period, scoring from the goal line past the shoulder of Vejmelka.

Aliaksei Protas scored at 9:56 for the 6-2 final.

