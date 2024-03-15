McMichael breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals edge Kraken

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand said: “[Burakovsky] tried to drop it to me, and it kind of stopped. ... I maybe thought it was going to slide a little bit more, but it kind of just stopped, and obviously they got the breakaway."

T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals (31-25-9), who had lost two in a row, including 7-2 at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

“That was a huge win for us,” Oshie said. “It’s pretty crazy to think about it. The last two games didn’t go how we wanted to at all, and this was a huge response for us. We’ll just focus on one game at a time.”

Bjorkstrand scored in his second consecutive game for the Kraken (28-25-12), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Daccord made 21 saves.

“I think, obviously, we can be better,” Bjorkstrand said. “I think it's a winnable game, so it’s got to be a little bit better.”

Oshie gave Washington a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:20 of the second period. Daccord partially whiffed on a clearing attempt that hit Oshie's leg and deflected into the open net.

“Those are kind of the ones you dream about,” Oshie said. “I don’t feel like the puck has been finding me too much these last couple games. It’s nice that he was able to find my leg there and put it in the back of the net for me. It was a fortunate bounce, but I think the Caps could use a couple fortunate bounces right now.”