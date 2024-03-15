Kraken honor Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

The party kept going for Jordan Eberle on Thursday.

The Seattle Kraken honored the veteran forward for reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the Washington Capitals.

Eberle was joined by his wife, Lauren, and his two kids, Collins and Deacon, on the Climate Pledge Arena ice for the ceremony.

A tribute video narrated by the forward’s wife aired on the arena video board.

Friends, family, former and current teammates created special video messages congratulating Eberle on the career milestone.