Kraken honor Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

Forward joined by family on ice, receives well wishes from former teammates

WSH@SEA: Eberle celebrates 1,000 career games

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The party kept going for Jordan Eberle on Thursday.

The Seattle Kraken honored the veteran forward for reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the Washington Capitals.

Eberle was joined by his wife, Lauren, and his two kids, Collins and Deacon, on the Climate Pledge Arena ice for the ceremony.

A tribute video narrated by the forward’s wife aired on the arena video board.

Friends, family, former and current teammates created special video messages congratulating Eberle on the career milestone.

The Kraken gifted Eberle with a custom engraved watch, a bottle of champagne and a welcome paddle from a Coast Salish artist. They also gifted the veteran forward and his family round-trip tickets to any destination Alaska Airlines flies to.

The veteran forward was also gifted a custom painting of himself in front of the Seattle skyline. Kraken owner Sam Holloway presented him with a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the NHL. General manager Ron Francis presented the commemorative silver stick. Collins and Deacon also received their own mini silver sticks.

Eberle played his 1,000th NHL game on Mar. 12 against the Vegas Golden Knights. His teammates wore custom T-shirts and jersey patches to celebrate the event.

