Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Penguins to end 4-game skid

Crosby scored on the power play to pull Pittsburgh within 4-2 at 9:11 of the second period. He dropped to one knee to redirect a shot from Guentzel before putting the puck in on a second swipe out of midair.

Guentzel then cut it to 4-3 at 18:54 by chipping in a pass from Crosby at the left post.

“The start wasn’t great, but we still had our chances for it to be an even game,” said Crosby, the Pittsburgh captain. “A lot of time to get back into it. I just think we were on our toes more. ... I thought we did it the right way. We didn’t give up a ton to get back in it. We were pretty smart that way.”

The Capitals were outshot 30-11 in the final two periods, including 7-0 in the last 12:21. Kuemper stopped Evgeni Malkin’s hard slap shot from just above the right face-off circle with six seconds left.

"I think we came out, we were playing really well,” Wilson said. “Maybe one of our best periods of the year. We made it a little harder on ourselves than we probably needed to. It was weird. We were playing really well. They get that late one in the first. Then there's a power play. Kind of a weird one there and then they're right in the game.

“I think it's the classic with Pittsburgh, you have to control the moments a little bit better. They're a momentum-driven team. So we have to do a better job just managing some of those moments."

NOTES: Ovechkin and Crosby scored in the same game for the 16th time, which is the most by opposing No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft, and the first time since Nov. 7, 2018. Ovechkin was the No. 1 pick in 2004, and Crosby was selected No. 1 the following year. ... Penguins forward Bryan Rust had one shot on goal in 16:47 of ice time after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. ... Pittsburgh forward Reilly Smith had one shot on goal and played 16:06 in his 800th NHL game. ... Fehervary played 22:17 in his return from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.