Ilya Protas has 3 points, Capitals defeat Penguins to stay in wild-card hunt

Hayes pulled Pittsburgh to within 4-3 at 16:50, leaving the penalty box and skating in for a wrist shot from the left circle in his first game since March 3.

“Weren’t really getting any wins when I was in the lineup,” Hayes said. “The team has played great all year. I’ve kind of been watching from above all year. It's been a really fun group to be a part of. Wish I could’ve helped more, but trying to help in other areas.”

Ilya Protas pushed it to 5-3 on the power play at 5:56 of the third period, scoring on the rebound of a Hutson shot.

“He’s doing all the little things, which I love,” Wilson said. “Obviously, getting rewarded on the offensive side, but just plays the right way. All the habits, all the little things. On the ice, incredible. Off the ice, a great kid.”

Mantha was stopped by Thompson on a penalty shot after being hooked by Dylan Strome on a breakaway at 8:10.

“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Mantha said. “We’re going to try to win, obviously. That’s what you do every night. We’re going to fly out there and try to do it tomorrow.”

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal at 16:22 for the 6-3 final.

“I don’t care who’s playing, we just need a big win,” said Ovechkin, the Washington captain. “Obviously, tomorrow (Crosby) is probably going to play.”

NOTES: Ilya Protas is the first teenager to have three points in a game for the Capitals since Scott Stevens had a goal and two assists against the Penguins on March 1, 1984. ... Wilson has reached 30 goals each of the past two seasons (33 in 2024-25). He is the third player in Capitals history with multiple 30-goal seasons at age 30 or older, joining Ovechkin (10) and Peter Bondra (four). ... The Capitals and Penguins scored at least seven goals in a period for the sixth time in the history of their rivalry and the first since Jan. 16, 2017 (nine goals in the second period). ... Washington defenseman Rasmus Sandin left the game and was helped off the ice at 5:02 of the third after being hit by Pittsburgh forward Justin Brazeau. Carbery didn’t have an update.