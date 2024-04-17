Oshie scores late, Capitals top Flyers to clinch 2nd East wild card

Breaks tie with empty-net goal with 3:00 left; Philadelphia eliminated from playoff contention

Recap: Capitals at Flyers 4.16.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- T.J. Oshie scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:00 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Oshie put the Capitals ahead 2-1 with an empty-net goal at 17:00 of the third. The Flyers, who needed a regulation win to stay alive for a playoff spot, had pulled goalie Samuel Ersson with 3:10 remaining and the puck in the Washington end.

Nic Dowd chipped the puck out of the zone to Oshie, who had a clear lane to the net when Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway fell.

Alex Ovechkin scored, and Charlie Lindgren, playing for the second straight night, made 27 saves for the Capitals (40-31-11), who won four of their final five games to clinch the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Lindgren made 16 saves in a 2-0 Capitals win against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

It's the ninth playoff berth in 10 seasons for Washington, which missed qualifying last season for the first time since 2013-14.

Erik Johnson scored for Philadelphia (39-32-11), which was eliminated from playoff contention. Samuel Ersson made 16 saves.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 18:08 of the first period. Dylan McIlrath one-timed a puck from the right point that went off Ovechkin's hip and past Ersson.

Johnson tied it 1-1 at 12:29 of the second period when he got to the front of the net and redirected Egor Zamula's point shot past Lindgren.

Philadelphia nearly scored the game's first goal with 11:43 remaining in the first period when Joel Farabee's shot from the left side bounced off Lindgren's shoulder, popped in the air, went off Farabee's glove and into the net. But the goal was waved off when it was ruled the referee had blown the play dead after losing sight of the puck before it crossed the goal line.

