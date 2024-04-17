Rangers to play Capitals in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Rangers will play the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers (55-23-4) finished first in the Metropolitan Division and won the Presidents' Trophy, setting team records for wins (55) and points (114). The Capitals (40-31-11) clinched a playoff berth as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The playoffs begin Saturday.

New York is in the playoffs for the third straight season; the Capitals are back after missing last season, which ended an eight-year run.

This is the 10th time the Rangers and Capitals will play in the playoffs, and the first since 2015. New York has prevailed in five of the previous nine series, including the past three (2015 second round, 2013 first round, 2012 second round), which all went seven games.

The Rangers and Capitals split four games in the regular season, with the home team winning every game. New York won at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27 (5-1) and Jan. 14 (2-1). Washington won at Capital One Arena on Dec. 9 (4-0) and Jan. 13 (3-2).

Artemi Panarin led New York in scoring with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists). Vincent Trocheck was second on the Rangers with 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists), and Chris Kreider was second in goals with 39. Adam Fox led their defensemen in goals (17), assists (56) and points (73).

Igor Shesterkin went 36-17-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 55 games. Jonathan Quick was 18-6-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage in 27 games (26 starts).

Panarin had two goals and an assist in four games against Washington. K'Andre Miller and Fox, both defensemen, also had two goals and an assist against the Capitals.

Shesterkin started three of the four games, going 2-1-0 and allowing six goals on 81 shots (.926 save percentage).