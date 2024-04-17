Rangers to play Capitals in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

New York won Presidents’ Trophy with 114 points; Washington returns after missing last season

NYRWSH_matchup2024SCP

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

The New York Rangers will play the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers (55-23-4) finished first in the Metropolitan Division and won the Presidents' Trophy, setting team records for wins (55) and points (114). The Capitals (40-31-11) clinched a playoff berth as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The playoffs begin Saturday.

New York is in the playoffs for the third straight season; the Capitals are back after missing last season, which ended an eight-year run.

This is the 10th time the Rangers and Capitals will play in the playoffs, and the first since 2015. New York has prevailed in five of the previous nine series, including the past three (2015 second round, 2013 first round, 2012 second round), which all went seven games.

The Rangers and Capitals split four games in the regular season, with the home team winning every game. New York won at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27 (5-1) and Jan. 14 (2-1). Washington won at Capital One Arena on Dec. 9 (4-0) and Jan. 13 (3-2).

Artemi Panarin led New York in scoring with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists). Vincent Trocheck was second on the Rangers with 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists), and Chris Kreider was second in goals with 39. Adam Fox led their defensemen in goals (17), assists (56) and points (73).

Igor Shesterkin went 36-17-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 55 games. Jonathan Quick was 18-6-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage in 27 games (26 starts).

Panarin had two goals and an assist in four games against Washington. K'Andre Miller and Fox, both defensemen, also had two goals and an assist against the Capitals.

Shesterkin started three of the four games, going 2-1-0 and allowing six goals on 81 shots (.926 save percentage).

The crew on the Rangers winning the Presidents' Trophy

Alex Ovechkin led the Capitals with 31 goals, his NHL record 18th season scoring at least 30. Dylan Strome led Washington with 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists), and John Carlson led with 42 assists. Carlson also led all Capitals defensemen with 10 goals and 52 points.

Charlie Lindgren went 25-16-7 with six shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and .911 save percentage in 50 games (48 starts). Darcy Kuemper was 13-14-3 with a 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage in 33 games (30 starts).

T.J. Oshie had two goals for Washington in three games against New York. Anthony Mantha had three goals in four games, but the Capitals traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5. Ovechkin did not have a point in two games against the Rangers.

Lindgren started three of the four games against New York and went 2-1-0 with four goals against on 89 shots (.955).

Lindgren's brother, Ryan, is a Rangers defenseman.

Ovechkin has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 33 career playoff games against the Rangers.

New York went 26-7-1 in its final 34 games. Washington won four of its last five games to clinch a playoff berth.

The Rangers haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1994 and haven’t reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2014. The Capitals captured their only Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

Related Content

Oshie scores late, Capitals top Flyers to clinch 2nd East wild card

Latest News

Bruins to play Maple Leafs in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins lose to Senators, finish 2nd in Atlantic

Connor scores twice, Jets edge Kraken to clinch 2nd in Central

Panthers clinch 1st in Atlantic Division with win against Maple Leafs

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 16

Red Wings eliminated from playoff race despite comeback victory against Canadiens

Oshie scores late, Capitals top Flyers to clinch 2nd East wild card

Werenski has 4 points, Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in regular-season finale

Sabres GM confident core can help end playoff drought

Gauthier to cap busy week with NHL debut for Ducks on Thursday

Bruins play-by-play announcer Edwards to retire after this season

Granato fired as Sabres coach, no replacement named

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 16

Sterling was memorable Islanders voice before making mark with Yankees 

NHL Buzz: Demko to return for Canucks against Flames

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 4 teams still alive for 2nd East wild card