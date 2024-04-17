Capitals get past ‘bumps in the road,’ make improbable return to playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- During the Washington Capitals’ celebratory group hug following their Stanley Cup Playoff berth-clinching 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, goalie Charlie Lindgren looked around at his teammates and could see the meaning of the accomplishment in their emotions.
“There was a lot of relief there, I’d say,” Lindgren said. “Obviously, you talk about the guys and their faces. They know how hard it’s been, and their faces said it all to me. Every single guy in this room has earned it. We’ve earned the chance to go play in the playoffs and, obviously, we’re going to have a tough test here with the Rangers, but we can’t wait for that opportunity.”
Yes, the New York Rangers, winners of the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team in regular-season team -- helmed by their former coach Peter Laviolette -- will be the Capitals’ first-round opponent after they locked up the second wild card into playoffs from the Eastern Conference with their win Tuesday.
But the Capitals planned to push their thoughts on that series to the back of their minds for at least their train ride back to Washington so they could fully appreciate returning to the playoffs after failing to qualify last season for the first time since 2014.
Washington’s improbable run was capped in an improbable way. T.J. Oshie scored into an empty net to break a 1-1 tie with 3:00 remaining in the third period after the Flyers, who needed to win in regulation to keep their playoff hopes alive, pulled goalie Samuel Ersson 10 seconds earlier.
“Skating down the ice, I didn’t even know the goalie was out until it looked like [Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway] was trying to block a shot there,” Oshie said. “So, it felt good. It was such a great game. It’s kind of unfortunate that that’s the way it had to end, but they obviously needed a regulation win, so it’s understandable.”