Lindgren makes 35 saves in season debut, Capitals shut out Rangers

Lindgren made his best save of the night nearly nine minutes before Beauvillier scored. He dove across the crease to rob Mika Zibanejad with a glove save on a one-timer from the left circle off a 2-on-1 pass from Artemi Panarin at 4:53 of the second.

"Two really good hockey players coming down on a 2-on-1, it's not easy," Lindgren said. "Panarin made a nice play, a nice pass. Zibanejad got a lot on it. I felt I got a nice piece of it with my glove. I felt like just for a second I saw a little flash like going into the net. I don't know what it was. But then I looked down at my glove and it was in my glove, so pretty happy about that."

Said Zibanejad: "I'm confident I can say I score eight out of 10, or nine out of 10 on that. He makes that save. It was a good save."

Lindgren also stopped Zibanejad's one-timer from the slot during a Rangers' power play at 16:05 of the second. The puck hit off the goalie and the right post before the Capitals cleared it out of harm's way.

"It hit off my oblique and hit off the post," Lindgren said. "Thankfully it stayed out again."

That was the second of four saves Lindgren made on that penalty kill. The Capitals went back on the kill 24 seconds later and held the Rangers without a shot on goal to protect the one-goal lead going into the third period.

Washington was just 2-for-5 on the PK in its first two games.

"That was huge," Carbery said. "Hopefully that gives our group a little bit of confidence there because it was a big moment in the game and to get out of that without giving one up was important."

In the third, Lindgren denied Panarin on a deflected shot off the rush, staying with the puck as it popped up off defenseman John Carlson and went on goal at 14:16. He was square to Will Cuylle's shot from the right circle with the Rangers skating 6-on-5 with 1:18 remaining.

"He was our best player," Beauvillier said. "If he wasn't there, I don't think we would have walked out of here with two points."

NOTES: Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois didn't play the final 6:44 of the third period. Carbery said he left the game and was being evaluated. … Washington defenseman Declan Chisholm had an assist in his 100th NHL game. It was his first game of the season. … Lindgren improved to 4-1-0 with two shutouts and a .957 save percentage in five regular-season games against the Rangers. … New York placed defenseman Carson Soucy (upper body) on injured reserve before the game. Defenseman Matthew Robertson had one shot on goal in 18:08 of ice time in his season debut.