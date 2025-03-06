Ovechkin scores No. 885, Capitals rally past Rangers for OT win

Wilson scored at 4:07 of overtime by finishing a 2-on-1 with Dylan Strome.

Ovechkin tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 10:28 of the third period. He has 32 goals in 46 games this season. The goal was his 1,599th NHL point.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored, Wilson had an assist to go with his overtime goal, and Charlie Lindgren made 15 saves for the Capitals (40-14-8), who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak.

Sam Carrick and Artemi Panarin scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers (31-26-5), who had won their previous two games by a combined score of 8-0.

Dubois gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead just 1:04 into the first period. He technically lost the face-off in the left circle, but Wilson won a puck battle, chipped it around Will Borgen and from below the circle made a backhanded pass to Dubois for a one-timer from the slot.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 13:37, scoring on a deflection from the slot off Zac Jones' shot-pass from the right point that went in between Rasmus Sandin and John Carlson to Panarin's stick. Alexis Lafreniere pushed the Capitals back by carrying the puck into the zone with speed before finding Jones at the point.

Carrick gave New York a 2-1 lead at 8:05 of the second. K'Andre Miller kept the puck in at the left point. Carrick went uncovered into the slot, got the pass from Miller on his forehand and scored with a backhanded shot.

Ovechkin made it 2-2 at 10:28 of the third period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle. Connor McMichael played the puck into the slot off the right-wing wall. Andrew Mangiapane tapped it to Ovechkin, who came through the left circle and one-timed it past Shesterkin.