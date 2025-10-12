Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Connor Mackey

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start of the season after Thompson started Washington's first two games, including a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Robertson could make his season debut in place of Soucy, a defenseman was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury sustained in the Rangers' 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Quick is also expected to make his first start of the season; Shesterkin started New York’s first three games, including Saturday, when he made 18 saves.