Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Connor Mackey

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start of the season after Thompson started Washington's first two games, including a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Robertson could make his season debut in place of Soucy, a defenseman was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury sustained in the Rangers' 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Quick is also expected to make his first start of the season; Shesterkin started New York’s first three games, including Saturday, when he made 18 saves.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Kane or Matthews as U.S.-born all-time leading scorer

NHL Status Report: Soucy out at least 1 week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Canucks' Myers Fined for Slashing

Mammoth's Cole Fined for Dangerous Trip

Bruins confident there's 'a lot build on' promising start to season 

Gadjovich signs 2-year contract with Panthers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Rangers return home for Capitals after 2 straight road wins

Protas ‘just scratching the surface’ as power forward for Capitals

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Philp scores 1st NHL goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 1st win

Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

McCann scores late in OT, Kraken edge Golden Knights

Harley, Stars get past Avalanche in shootout

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in OT

Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

Schaefer gets 1st NHL goal in home debut with Islanders