Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (1-1-0) at RANGERS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Urho Vaakanainen
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Connor Mackey
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start of the season after Thompson started Washington's first two games, including a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Robertson could make his season debut in place of Soucy, a defenseman was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury sustained in the Rangers' 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Quick is also expected to make his first start of the season; Shesterkin started New York’s first three games, including Saturday, when he made 18 saves.