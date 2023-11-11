Latest News

Kuznetsov has 2 goals, Capitals hold off Devils

Aube-Kubel, Malenstyn score 15 seconds apart, Fehervary leaves with lower-body injury

Recap: Capitals at Devils 11.10.23

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, and the Washington Capitals held off the New Jersey Devils for a 4-2 win at Prudential Center on Friday.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had a goal and an assist in his season debut, Tom Wilson had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals (6-4-2), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored for the Devils (7-5-1), who are 1-3-0 in their past four. Vitek Vanecek allowed two goals on five shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid at 10:37 of the first period for New Jersey. Schmid made 18 saves.

Washington scored twice in a 15-second span in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

Aube-Kubel put the Capitals ahead 1-0 at 10:22 of the first period on a slap shot from the right circle after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League earlier on Friday.

Beck Malenstyn made it 2-0 with a wrist shot for his first goal of the season 15 seconds later at 10:37.

Kuznetsov extended it to 3-0 at 6:34 of the second period on a snap shot from the slot off a pass from Wilson on a 2-on-0.

Meier cut it to 3-1 at 7:13 of the third period, scoring on a shot at the right post.

Mercer made it 3-2 at 9:12 with a shot from the slot after taking a backhand pass from Tyler Toffoli along the left wing boards.

Kuznetsov scored an empty-net goal at 18:09 of the third for the 4-2 final.

Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained a lower-body injury in the second period and didn't return.