Protas, Mantha help lift Capitals past Canadiens

T.J. Oshie scored his 300th goal in the NHL, and Sonny Milano scored in his first game since Dec. 10 for the Capitals (24-21-8), who had lost two in a row and eight of their past nine (1-6-2). Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Milano missed 27 games because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 9.

Nick Suzuki scored to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games and Jake Allen made 30 saves for the Canadiens (22-25-8), who have lost two straight and eight of 11 (3-7-1). Jake Allen made 30 saves.

Protas gave Washington a 4-3 lead at 11:57 of the third period when he scored from the slot.

Kuemper made five saves over the final 1:27 after Tom Wilson was penalized for hooking at 18:33.

Mantha gave the Capitals a 1-0 at 3:40 of the first period after scoring on a rebound from the left side of the net.

Arber Xhekaj tied it 1-1 at 5:04, one-timing a slap shot past Kuemper’s glove from above the left circle on a pass from Joshua Roy.

Oshie scored a power-play goal at 10:00 to put the Capitals up 2-1. He shot past Allen’s glove from the slot on a pass from Dylan Strome to reach 300 goals in his 994th NHL game.

Alex Ovechkin, who assisted on Oshie’s goal, had his six-game goal streak end. The Washington captain’s sixth career goal streak of at least six games fell one short of tying his career best seven-game streak (eight goals), which he set as a rookie in 2006-07.

Ovechkin has 10 points (six goals, four assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Alex Newhook tied it 2-2 at 16:15 of the second period, scoring on his own rebound as he drove to the net from the right side.

Milano put the Capitals back ahead 3-2 at 3:27 of the third.

Suzuki tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 9:45 of the third period after his shot from the left circle went in off Kuemper’s left arm. He has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during his streak.

Juraj Slafkovsky had an assist on the goal and has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during his career-best eight-game point streak.