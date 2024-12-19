Capitals spread holiday cheer during hospital visit

James had reconstructive surgery on his biliary system less than two months ago and received word that he’d get to spend time with the Capitals players who provided inspiration during his recovery.
“He had a pretty big surgery and when we were in the hospital, we were watching the Caps at night just to pass the time,” Chris Barnhurst said. “The nurses came in and said the Caps are coming and that got his spirits up right away and gave him something to look forward to, so he’s pumped.”
Meghann Ferguson enjoyed watching her 10-year-old son Liam chat with McIlrath about the Capitals and school while they decorated his gingerbread house.
“Liam has been seen at this hospital almost since he was born,” Ferguson said. “He had his liver transplant when he was 7 months old, so he’s had to come to this facility for numerous surgeries, lots of transfusions, things like that. He could develop a very negative connotation of hospitals and things like that, but because Georgetown University Hospital and Child Life (the Association of Child Life Professionals) work with the Capitals and make these special memories, he has very good memories about this place.”
Ferguson complimented McIlrath for his “true commitment” of wearing a red-and-green striped elf onesie under his Capitals jersey. McIlrath acknowledged he was a little warm wearing the onesie, but that didn’t take away from his enjoyment of the day.
“It was awesome,” McIlrath said. “Just seeing their faces light up seeing some Capitals in the building, and then just getting to know then, talk hockey, talk life and just bringing a smile to their faces, that’s what it was all about today.”