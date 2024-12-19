Capitals spread holiday cheer during hospital visit

The Capitals have a long relationship with the hospital, including captain Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis bringing the Stanley Cup to the pediatric outpatient clinic after Washington won it in 2018 and, usually, a players’ visit during the holiday season. The Capitals were unable to do the holiday visit last season because other events at the hospital didn’t fit logistically with their game schedule, so they did a smaller-scale event for Valentine’s Day with goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Rasmus Sandin crafting valentines with outpatients.

“Particularly around the holidays, it’s extremely difficult to try to keep these children feeling a sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Lisa Boyle, president of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “So, having the Capitals players come in here and spend some time with them -- many of these kids are Caps fans -- it just means the world to these kids and their families.”

McIlrath, Fehervary, Dubois and Raddysh took turns spending time with outpatients in the pediatric oncology clinic in the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and visiting with pediatric inpatients in their rooms upstairs. Some of those inpatients will be in the hospital through Christmas, so they will miss out on celebrating the holiday at home.

“Just when we walk in the room seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing one of the moms say that it was the first time in a while that her son smiled, that means a lot,” Dubois sad. “We play hockey, but we can have a bigger impact, and to come here and see that and give the gifts, spend some time even if it’s short with the kids, I think it’s extremely important. We were happy to be here today.”

Some of the children (and adults) ate some of the candy and icing intended for decorating the gingerbread houses, but it was all part of the fun. Chris Barnhurst marveled while his 10-year-old son James told Raddysh and McIlrath that he wants to be a scientist when he grows up.