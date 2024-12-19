Capitals spread holiday cheer during hospital visit

Players bring gifts for pediatric patients, help decorate gingerbread houses

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals came to spread some holiday cheer among those with pediatric illnesses and their families at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Thursday, so they figured they might as well look the part, too.

Forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Taylor Raddysh, and defensemen Martin Fehervary and Dylan McIlrath, wore Santa and elf hats while they helped decorate gingerbread houses and handed out Capitals backpacks filled with gifts such as pennants, hockey cards and stickers.

“It was a lot of fun just to be able to hang out with the kids and build gingerbread houses and visit them in their rooms.” Raddysh said. “We put a smile on their face, they put a smile on our face, and it was a lot of fun for us guys here, too.”

The Capitals have a long relationship with the hospital, including captain Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis bringing the Stanley Cup to the pediatric outpatient clinic after Washington won it in 2018 and, usually, a players’ visit during the holiday season. The Capitals were unable to do the holiday visit last season because other events at the hospital didn’t fit logistically with their game schedule, so they did a smaller-scale event for Valentine’s Day with goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Rasmus Sandin crafting valentines with outpatients.

“Particularly around the holidays, it’s extremely difficult to try to keep these children feeling a sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Lisa Boyle, president of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “So, having the Capitals players come in here and spend some time with them -- many of these kids are Caps fans -- it just means the world to these kids and their families.”

McIlrath, Fehervary, Dubois and Raddysh took turns spending time with outpatients in the pediatric oncology clinic in the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and visiting with pediatric inpatients in their rooms upstairs. Some of those inpatients will be in the hospital through Christmas, so they will miss out on celebrating the holiday at home.

“Just when we walk in the room seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing one of the moms say that it was the first time in a while that her son smiled, that means a lot,” Dubois sad. “We play hockey, but we can have a bigger impact, and to come here and see that and give the gifts, spend some time even if it’s short with the kids, I think it’s extremely important. We were happy to be here today.”

Some of the children (and adults) ate some of the candy and icing intended for decorating the gingerbread houses, but it was all part of the fun. Chris Barnhurst marveled while his 10-year-old son James told Raddysh and McIlrath that he wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

James had reconstructive surgery on his biliary system less than two months ago and received word that he’d get to spend time with the Capitals players who provided inspiration during his recovery.

“He had a pretty big surgery and when we were in the hospital, we were watching the Caps at night just to pass the time,” Chris Barnhurst said. “The nurses came in and said the Caps are coming and that got his spirits up right away and gave him something to look forward to, so he’s pumped.”

Meghann Ferguson enjoyed watching her 10-year-old son Liam chat with McIlrath about the Capitals and school while they decorated his gingerbread house.

“Liam has been seen at this hospital almost since he was born,” Ferguson said. “He had his liver transplant when he was 7 months old, so he’s had to come to this facility for numerous surgeries, lots of transfusions, things like that. He could develop a very negative connotation of hospitals and things like that, but because Georgetown University Hospital and Child Life (the Association of Child Life Professionals) work with the Capitals and make these special memories, he has very good memories about this place.”

Ferguson complimented McIlrath for his “true commitment” of wearing a red-and-green striped elf onesie under his Capitals jersey. McIlrath acknowledged he was a little warm wearing the onesie, but that didn’t take away from his enjoyment of the day.

“It was awesome,” McIlrath said. “Just seeing their faces light up seeing some Capitals in the building, and then just getting to know then, talk hockey, talk life and just bringing a smile to their faces, that’s what it was all about today.”

