Red Wings score 8, defeat Capitals for 6th straight win

Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists and Alex Lyon made 17 saves for the Red Wings (33-20-6). Patrick Kane had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games (14 points; five goals, nine assists).

Michael Sgarbossa, Hendrix Lapierre and Max Pacioretty scored for the Capitals (27-22-9). Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Gostisbehere gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period, beating Lindgren with a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Raymond made it 2-0 at 16:20, converting Compher’s pass for his 17th goal of the season.

Lapierre pulled Washington within 2-1 at 2:09 of the second period, tapping in Alex Ovechkin’s pass for his fifth goal, but Joe Veleno put Detroit up 3-1 at 4:44.

Gostisbehere gave the Red Wings a 4-1 lead at 9:01, beating Lindgren from the high slot.

Sgarbossa made it 4-2 at 16:38, firing a rebound off the back boards past Lyon for his second goal, but Compher moved the lead to 5-2 with a short-handed goal at 19:47.

Robby Fabbri scored on the power play to give the Red Wings a 6-2 lead 4:31 into the third period.

Pacioretty scored on the power play at 7:09 to pull Washington to within 6-3.

Alex DeBrincat scored Detroit’s seventh goal off a 3-on-2 break at 11:49.

Dylan Larkin’s 26th goal made it 8-3 at 14:15.