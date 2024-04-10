Capitals edge Red Wings to end skid, move into wild card

Ovechkin scored with eight seconds left in the second period to pass Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons.

Charlie Lindgren made 42 saves to help Washington (37-30-11) end a six-game losing streak (0-4-2) and move into the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of Detroit and the Pittsburgh Penguins. All three teams have four games remaining.

Patrick Kane scored, and Alex Lyon made 21 saves for Detroit (38-32-8), which has lost six of eight (2-4-2).

The Red Wings outshot the Capitals 17-8 in the first period but couldn’t beat Lindgren.

Dylan Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 17:47 of the second period, scoring from the right face-off circle to the short side after J.T. Compher had blocked his first shot attempt.

Ovechkin made it 2-0 on the rush with his milestone goal, snapping a wrist shot past Lyon from the left face-off circle.

Lindgren stopped Dylan Larkin on a breakaway 1:30 into the third period, and Detroit forward David Perron hit the post at 11:41 with the Red Wings on a power play.

Washington forward T.J. Oshie was called for hooking with 4:12 to play, but the Capitals killed the penalty.

Kane cut it to 2-1 with two seconds left, ending Lindgren’s bid for his sixth shutout of the season.