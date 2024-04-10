Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for NHL-record 18th season

Capitals forward passes Gartner by scoring against Red Wings

wsh-ovechkin-30-holder-celly

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin set the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons with 18 when he scored for the Washington Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old left wing has scored at least 30 goals in all but one of his 19 NHL seasons, including each of his first 15, before scoring 24 goals in 45 games in 2020-21 when the League played a 56-game schedule because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ovechkin had been tied with Mike Gartner, who scored 30 goals in 17 of his 19 NHL seasons before retiring in 1998.

The 30th goal came at 19:52 of the second period when Ovechkin scored on the rush with a wrist shot from high in the left face-off circle, giving Washington a 2-0 lead.

WSH@DET: Ovechkin nets his 30th goal of season to double lead

Selected by the Capitals with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin is second in NHL history with 852 goals, 42 behind Wayne Gretzky (894) for the League record.

Ovechkin's chances of reaching 30 goals this season appeared slim after he scored eight in his first 43 games, but he heated up after that and entered Tuesday having scored 21 goals in his previous 31 games.

Ovechkin also owns the NHL record for most 40-goal seasons with 13 and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons with nine.

Jaromir Jagr, who scored at least 30 goals 15 times during 24 NHL seasons before returning his native Czech Republic to continue playing in 2018, is the only player other than Ovechkin and Gartner with more than 14 30-goal seasons.

Ovechkin, Gartner (1979-80 to 1993-94) and Jagr (1991-92 to 2006-07) share the NHL record of 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons. Ovechkin and Gartner, who played his first 10 seasons with Washington, are the only players to score at least 30 goals in each of their first 15 NHL seasons.

Gartner’s streak ended when he scored 12 goals in 38 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season, when teams played a 48-game schedule. He scored 35 goals with the Maple Leafs in 1995-96, and 32 with the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996-97.

