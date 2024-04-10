Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for NHL-record 18th season

Alex Ovechkin set the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons with 18 when he scored for the Washington Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old left wing has scored at least 30 goals in all but one of his 19 NHL seasons, including each of his first 15, before scoring 24 goals in 45 games in 2020-21 when the League played a 56-game schedule because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ovechkin had been tied with Mike Gartner, who scored 30 goals in 17 of his 19 NHL seasons before retiring in 1998.

The 30th goal came at 19:52 of the second period when Ovechkin scored on the rush with a wrist shot from high in the left face-off circle, giving Washington a 2-0 lead.