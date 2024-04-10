Ovechkin sets record with 18th 30-goal season, continues resurgence for Capitals

DETROIT -- Alex Ovechkin had eight goals through his first 43 games this season.

Eight.

At that point, some folks might have wondered if the 38-year-old forward was finally slowing down. But not his Washington Capitals teammates. Forward Dylan Strome said he was chatting with goalie Charlie Lindgren around that time.

“We were like, ‘I’m not going to be surprised when he gets 30 this year,’” Strome said.

Fast-forward to the Capitals’ 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin streaked through the neutral zone as the clock counted down at the end of the second period. Forward T.J. Oshie banked the puck off the left-wing boards, and Ovechkin collected it as he crossed the blue line.

In a flash, Ovechkin handled the puck and snapped a shot from the top of the left circle. The puck whizzed past the blocker of goalie Alex Lyon with eight seconds left, giving the Capitals a 2-0 lead and Ovechkin his 30th goal of the season.

“Oshie [made] a tremendous play on the blue line, and I was kind of 2-on-1,” Ovechkin said. “I knew there was maybe 15 or 20 seconds left in the period, and I tried to shoot the puck and hope it goes in. I’ll take it.”

Ovechkin now has 22 goals in his past 32 games, including four in his past four.

“He finds a way to score,” Strome said. “He has a great shot. He had a 2-on-1, and the goalie was maybe playing a little pass. When he sees a spot in the net, he’s going to put it home. Nice milestone, and yeah, I mean, we obviously needed the goal. It helps a lot.”

Unbelievable. At least it would be unbelievable if this weren’t Ovechkin.

Ovechkin set the NHL record for 30-goal seasons with 18, passing Mike Gartner, and the goal ended up as the winner.