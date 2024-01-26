Capitals at Stars

CAPITALS (22-18-6) at STARS (29-13-6)

2 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSSW

Capitals projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

Lindgren has started four time in six games. ... The Stars held an optional practice Friday. ... Oettinger could start for the fifth time in eight games; he made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.