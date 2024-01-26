Capitals at Stars

CAPITALS (22-18-6) at STARS (29-13-6)
2 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSSW
Capitals projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Ethan Bear
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Status report
Lindgren has started four time in six games. ... The Stars held an optional practice Friday. ... Oettinger could start for the fifth time in eight games; he made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.