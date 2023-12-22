Ovechkin, Capitals top Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

The goal ended a 14-game drought for Ovechkin.

Anthony Mantha scored twice, and John Carlson had three assists for the Capitals (17-9-4), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday and won their third straight. Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves.

Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets (11-17-6), who have alternated wins and losses in their past seven games. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Mantha gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 18:24 of the first period with a power-play goal, redirecting a shot by Ovechkin.

Sillinger tied it 1-1 at 15:18 of the second period by tipping a shot from the right circle by Emil Bemstrom.

Mantha put the Capitals back ahead 2-1 at 17:24, scoring from the slot off a pass from Aliaksei Protas.

Chinakhov tied it 2-2 at 12:49 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.