COLUMBUS -- Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal at 4:06 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.
Ovechkin, Capitals top Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win
Forward scores on power play at 4:06, ends 14-game goal drought
The goal ended a 14-game drought for Ovechkin.
Anthony Mantha scored twice, and John Carlson had three assists for the Capitals (17-9-4), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday and won their third straight. Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves.
Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets (11-17-6), who have alternated wins and losses in their past seven games. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.
Mantha gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 18:24 of the first period with a power-play goal, redirecting a shot by Ovechkin.
Sillinger tied it 1-1 at 15:18 of the second period by tipping a shot from the right circle by Emil Bemstrom.
Mantha put the Capitals back ahead 2-1 at 17:24, scoring from the slot off a pass from Aliaksei Protas.
Chinakhov tied it 2-2 at 12:49 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.