Capitals at Blue Jackets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (16-9-4) at BLUE JACKETS (11-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Adam Fantilli -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Emil Bemstrom

Brendan Gaunce -- Sean Kuraly -- Alexandre Texier

Zach Werenski -- Andrew Peeke

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Daniil Tarasov, Nick Blankenburg, Mathieu Olivier

Injured: Damon Severson (oblique), Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Jack Roslovic (broken ankle), Boone Jenner (broken jaw), Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate. They defeated the New York Islanders 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. … Lindgren could start after Kuemper made 30 saves against the Islanders. … Merzlikins will star after Tarasov played the past two games. … Jiricek replaces Blankenburg, a defenseman. …. Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said Severson could play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The defenseman has missed the past 14 games.

