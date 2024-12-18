CHICAGO – Ryan Donato scored at 17:42 of the third period to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals at United Center on Tuesday. Donato moved across the goal line from the right side and tucked the puck into the net to complete Chicago's comeback.
Donato goal caps comeback win for Blackhawks against Capitals
Scores with 2:18 remaining after Chicago trailed by 2, Teravainen has 3 assists
Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (11-19-2). Ilya Mikheyev scored a short-handed goal and had an assist. Teuvo Teravainen had three assists.
Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored first-period goals to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (21-8-2), who lost 3-1 at Dallas on Monday.
Dubois opened the scoring for the Capitals with an unassisted goal at 4:16 of the first period. He took the puck from Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier, skated around him and put a soft shot past Soderblom, with the puck barely crossing the goal line.
Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 13:18. He got around defenseman TJ Brodie and scored on the forehand while skating across the front of the net.
Mikheyev scored short-handed at 51 seconds of the third period to bring the Blackhawks to within 2-1. Mikheyev took a pass from Teravainen at the red line and got past Jakob Chychrun in the offensive zone before putting a backhander over Thompson. It was Chicago’s first short-handed goal of the season.
Brodie tied the game at 14:07 on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.