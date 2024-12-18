Donato goal caps comeback win for Blackhawks against Capitals

Scores with 2:18 remaining after Chicago trailed by 2, Teravainen has 3 assists

Capitals at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGORyan Donato scored at 17:42 of the third period to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals at United Center on Tuesday. Donato moved across the goal line from the right side and tucked the puck into the net to complete Chicago's comeback.

Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (11-19-2). Ilya Mikheyev scored a short-handed goal and had an assist. Teuvo Teravainen had three assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored first-period goals to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (21-8-2), who lost 3-1 at Dallas on Monday.

Dubois opened the scoring for the Capitals with an unassisted goal at 4:16 of the first period. He took the puck from Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier, skated around him and put a soft shot past Soderblom, with the puck barely crossing the goal line.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 13:18. He got around defenseman TJ Brodie and scored on the forehand while skating across the front of the net.

Mikheyev scored short-handed at 51 seconds of the third period to bring the Blackhawks to within 2-1. Mikheyev took a pass from Teravainen at the red line and got past Jakob Chychrun in the offensive zone before putting a backhander over Thompson. It was Chicago’s first short-handed goal of the season.

Brodie tied the game at 14:07 on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Latest News

Nelson quietly one of best United States-born players in NHL

Sanheim-Konecny relationship as Flyers teammates like 'old married couple'

Augustine 'has another level of pedigree' for United States ahead of World Juniors

Behind the scenes with Bedard and more on Episode 3 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Flames

Kochetkov, Hurricanes shut out Islanders

Penguins rally, top Kings in OT on Rakell goal

Laine has hat trick, Canadiens cruise past Sabres

Noesen, Devils defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Saros makes 25 saves, Predators shut out Rangers

Guentzel extends goal streak to 7, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Goal of the season? Mangiapane pulls between legs move for impressive goal

Lightning honor Vasilevskiy for 500th NHL game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes go for 20th victory against Islanders

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Pegula visit to Sabres ‘important’ during 10-game skid, Ruff, players say 

Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'