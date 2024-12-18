Donato goal caps comeback win for Blackhawks against Capitals

Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (11-19-2). Ilya Mikheyev scored a short-handed goal and had an assist. Teuvo Teravainen had three assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored first-period goals to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (21-8-2), who lost 3-1 at Dallas on Monday.

Dubois opened the scoring for the Capitals with an unassisted goal at 4:16 of the first period. He took the puck from Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier, skated around him and put a soft shot past Soderblom, with the puck barely crossing the goal line.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 13:18. He got around defenseman TJ Brodie and scored on the forehand while skating across the front of the net.

Mikheyev scored short-handed at 51 seconds of the third period to bring the Blackhawks to within 2-1. Mikheyev took a pass from Teravainen at the red line and got past Jakob Chychrun in the offensive zone before putting a backhander over Thompson. It was Chicago’s first short-handed goal of the season.

Brodie tied the game at 14:07 on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.