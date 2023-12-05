Coyotes score 5 in 1st period, shut out Capitals for 5th straight win

Connor Ingram made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Clayton Keller and Alex Kerfoot each had three assists for the Coyotes (13-9-2), who have defeated each of the past five Stanley Cup champions during their longest winning streak since a six-game run from Feb. 19 to March 2, 2019. Ingram has started all five games.

Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves for the Capitals (12-8-2), who have lost two straight and four of six. Darcy Kuemper was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots.

Arizona scored on five of its first eight shots. Logan Cooley made it 1-0 at 8:46 on a power play, cutting to the net and converting a pass Keller threaded past four players.

Michael Carcone’s fifth goal in four games made it 2-0 at 10:02 and extended his home goal-scoring streak to five.

Schmaltz gave the Coyotes a 3-0 lead at 14:15 on another power play, prompting Washington coach Spencer Carbery to pull Kuemper.

But Schmaltz scored again to make it 4-0 at 17:11 with a one-timer from the point with Cooley setting up a screen, and Jason Zucker gave Arizona a 5-0 lead at 18:39 following a Capitals turnover.

Nick Bjugstad scored short-handed at 16:54 of the second period, finishing off a 2-on-0 rush with Kerfoot for the 6-0 final.

Ingram preserved the shutout with nine saves in the third period.