Thompson makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Penguins to gain in Metropolitan

With the win, Washington pulled to within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan.

Connor McMichael scored twice and had an assist, and Alex Ovechkin had an assist in what could potentially be his last home game for the Capitals (42-30-9), who have won seven of nine, including 6-3 against Pittsburgh in the first game of the home-and-home on Saturday.

Logan Thompson, who started back-to-back games for the first time this season, made 24 saves. It was Thompson's fourth shutout of the season and his 10th in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Penguins (41-24-16), who have already clinched second in the Metropolitan.