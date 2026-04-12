WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals gained ground in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Sunday.
Thompson makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Penguins to gain in Metropolitan
McMichael has 3 points, Ovechkin gets assist in possible final home game for Washington
With the win, Washington pulled to within one point of the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan.
Connor McMichael scored twice and had an assist, and Alex Ovechkin had an assist in what could potentially be his last home game for the Capitals (42-30-9), who have won seven of nine, including 6-3 against Pittsburgh in the first game of the home-and-home on Saturday.
Logan Thompson, who started back-to-back games for the first time this season, made 24 saves. It was Thompson's fourth shutout of the season and his 10th in the NHL.
Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Penguins (41-24-16), who have already clinched second in the Metropolitan.
Pittsburgh was without forwards Noel Acciari (upper body), Anthony Mantha (lower body), and Ben Kindel (upper body), and defensemen Ryan Shea (upper body) and Connor Clifton (upper body). Each is day to day.
Ovechkin and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played against each other for the 100th time, including the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have met more than any No. 1 picks in League history and more than any players who currently occupy a top 10 spot on the all-time points list.
Justin Sourdif appeared to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:16 when he deflected an Ovechkin pass off the crossbar from in front and then cleaned up the loose puck in the crease. Pittsburgh challenged the play for offside, and the goal was overturned after video review.
Trevor van Riemsdyk did put Washington ahead 1-0 at 12:22 of the second period after McMichael sent a pass to Pierre-Luc Dubois in front from the right boards. Dubois' backhander was initially stopped, but the puck rebounded in the crease and van Riemsdyk jammed it under Skinner's right pad.
McMichael made it 2-0 at 15:50 of the third period, taking a saucer pass from Ryan Leonard on a 2-on-1 rush and sliding a backhander through the five-hole of Skinner.
McMichael took a pass from Ovechkin and scored an empty-net goal at 17:16 to secure the 3-0 final.