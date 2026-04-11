Ovechkin gets standing ovation from fans in Pittsburgh

It’s not every day that Alex Ovechkin gets a standing ovation in Pittsburgh.
The Washington Capitals forward was acknowledged at PPG Paints Arena, during Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Capitals forward acknowledged for decades-long battle against Penguins
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It’s not every day that Alex Ovechkin gets a standing ovation in Pittsburgh.
The Washington Capitals forward was acknowledged at PPG Paints Arena, during Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“Ovi, thank you for 21 years of the greatest rivalry in hockey. It has been a pleasure,” said the Penguins PA announcer.
“And if you want, we’re ready to go for 22,” he quipped.
Fans at the arena gave Ovechkin a standing ovation, while the NHL’s all-time leading scorer waved to the crowd.
Penguins players on the opposite bench joined in for the ovation.
Ovechkin is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract and said earlier this week that he will wait until the offseason to decide whether he'll play in the NHL again next season.