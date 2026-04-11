Ovechkin gets standing ovation from fans in Pittsburgh

Capitals forward acknowledged for decades-long battle against Penguins

Ovechkin gets standing ovation in Pittsburgh

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s not every day that Alex Ovechkin gets a standing ovation in Pittsburgh.

The Washington Capitals forward was acknowledged at PPG Paints Arena, during Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Ovi, thank you for 21 years of the greatest rivalry in hockey. It has been a pleasure,” said the Penguins PA announcer.

“And if you want, we’re ready to go for 22,” he quipped.

Fans at the arena gave Ovechkin a standing ovation, while the NHL’s all-time leading scorer waved to the crowd.

Penguins players on the opposite bench joined in for the ovation.

Ovechkin is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract and said earlier this week that he will wait until the offseason to decide whether he'll play in the NHL again next season.

Related Content

Crosby vs. Ovechkin: NHL.com writers choose sides in historic rivalry

Ovechkin vs. Crosby by the numbers

Ovechkin 'still battling' with Crosby after 2 decades

Short Shifts

Kopitar gives emotional speech after final home game

Will Ferrell, Steve Carell attend Kings game together

Bruins mark doubleheader with PWHL jerseys

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 10

Caufield’s dad tears up after forward scores 50th goal of season

Goal of the Season? Valeri Nichushkin scores between the legs

Goal of the Season? McDavid goes coast to coast for goal

Mammoth unveil new Zamboni design: 'Zammoth'

Oettinger, wife Kennedi, take in Mavericks-Lakers game

Burns honored for 1,000th consecutive NHL game

Rangers, Sirens fans enjoy hockey doubleheader in NYC

Sabres celebrate playoff berth with late Jeanneret

Legendary broadcaster Rose honored by Rangers

Rangers, Capitals answer questions from ‘Inside Out’ characters

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 3

Jack Hughes, Frankel throw out 1st pitch at Yankees game

Kings celebrate Kopitar’s franchise points record with special pregame ceremony

Boston Fleet receive standing ovation at Bruins game