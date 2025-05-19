Capitals look to get younger around Ovechkin, Carlson

ARLINGTON, Va. -- With Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson headed toward potentially their final seasons and the contracts of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie expiring, the Washington Capitals are approaching their offseason with a focus on getting younger while continuing to retool their roster on the fly.
Don’t expect anything close, though, to their whirlwind of activity last offseason when they added seven players, including center Pierre-Luc Dubois, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and goalie Logan Thompson.
“We had some big spots to fill last year, our goals for roster spots,” Capitals president Brian MacLellan said Monday. “This year, there’s fewer holes; we’ve had some growth in young players. We have some players that are young and are coming up to make the next jump, so you’ve got to be cognizant of leaving room for improvement, leaving room for guys to come in and, hopefully, still add a piece or two.
“It’s not going to be the same as last year.”
The additions of Dubois, Chychrun and Thompson, along with forwards Andrew Mangiapane, Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddysh and defenseman Matt Roy last offseason paid big dividends for Washington. After slipping into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference last season, the Capitals (51-22-9) finished first in the conference this season and defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the first round before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five.
General manager Chris Patrick said Washington will spend the coming weeks assessing what went wrong and its needs to formulate a plan for the opening of free agency on July 1. The NHL salary cap will increase $7.5 million from $88 million this to $95.5 million next season, so the Capitals, like most teams, will have room to make moves.
There will be some natural roster turnover with Backstrom (hip) and Oshie (back) coming off the books after spending this season on long-term injured reserve. Backstrom, 37, and Oshie, 38, are expected to retire, but they will be allowed time to decide their futures.
Backstrom, the Capitals’ all-time leader with 762 assists and second with 1,033 points, and Oshie were key members of the core of Washington’s Stanley Cup championship team in 2018, along with Ovechkin, Carlson and forward Tom Wilson.