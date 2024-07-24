Trocheck's impact on Rangers reminiscent of O'Connor in late 1940s

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his insight and humor with readers each Wednesday. This week is the return of the "Then and Now" feature comparing yesteryear's stars with current aces.

In this edition, the players featured are Buddy O'Connor from the late 1940s New York Rangers and current Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck.

On Aug. 19, 1947, the New York Rangers traded for a player discarded by the Montreal Canadiens because his career was considered on the wane by the Habs, as well many critics.

His name is Buddy O'Connor, a smallish center (5-foot-8, 142 pounds) who scored only 10 goals over 46 games during the 1946-47 season.

Nearly 75 years later, the Rangers signed a nine-season veteran who had played for the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

His name is Vincent Trocheck, a center who over his NHL career had dropped from 75 points for the Panthers in 2017-18 to 51 with the Hurricanes before the Rangers signed him to a seven-year, free agent contract July 13, 2022.

Like O'Connor, Trocheck (5-11, 187) ranks among the smaller NHL forwards, and he has proven with the Rangers that he still has plenty of good hockey left in him.

The deal for O'Connor hardly was a blockbuster. He came to New York from Montreal with disappointing defenseman Frank Eddolls. In return, the Canadiens received defenseman Hal Laycoe and forwards Joe Bell and George Robertson.

"The deal was a gamble," Rangers general manager Frank Boucher told me when I worked for him during the 1954-55 season. "Lester Patrick, who was my boss, didn't want me to do it, so I went to Gen. John Reed Kilpatrick, who ran the Garden. He said, 'If you think it'll work, then do it.'"

It proved to be one of the most one-sided trades in NHL history. None of the players dealt to Montreal proved particularly useful to the Canadiens. The opposite was the case for Boucher.

Eddolls emerged as one of the best Rangers defensemen of that era while O'Connor missed being the NHL's leading scorer by only one point; losing to Montreal forward Elmer Lach (61). O'Connor won the Hart and Lady Byng Trophies, the Montreal-born Irishman becoming the first player in League history to win both awards.

"It wasn't until he came to the Rangers that Buddy came into his own as one of the great stars of hockey," said Stan Saplin who was the Rangers' publicist and later beat writer for the New York Journal-American. "And he was able to do all those great things while being the lightest player in the League."